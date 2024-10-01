Determined Dad Walks 5 Hours to Daughter’s Wedding Amid Hurricane Destruction

He wasn't missing it even if it meant spending five hours to walk nearly 30 miles.

A dad is being praised for his unthinkable trek to make his daughter's wedding as flood waters continued to rise in the southeastern part of the U.S. last week.

Drive From South Carolina To Tennessee Takes Disastrous Turn

David Jones was only expecting to drive two hours from Boiling Springs, South Carolina to attend his daughter Elizabeth's wedding the following day in Johnson City, Tennessee. But WJHL reports that Jones barely made it across the Tennessee state line before learning he would need to make other plans.

The effects of Hurricane Helene were being felt in the area as it swept north through portions of the Carolinas and across a small portion of Tennessee. The TV station said it was around 2 a.m. when Jones was told by state police that the interstate he was driving on along with other nearby roads were "impassible."

Hurricane Helene Brings Heavy Rains Into Georgia Getty Images loading...

Jones had already driven seven hours at this point in order to make his daughter's wedding at 11 a.m. He told People that he pleaded with a state police commander to let him through, but was informed bridges were out and driving was no longer an option.

One Long, Muddy Walk Down The Aisle

At this point, Jones had two options – head back home or try to make it to Johnson City on foot in the dark. The marathon runner chose the latter.

"It was pitch black, no streetlights, no nothing," Jones told People. "The devastation was beyond description, sections of roads washed out."

Armed with his backpack and a shaving kit, Jones needed to use the light on his phone to see during most of his five-hour walk. That included dodged downed trees and even getting temporarily stuck in mud.

A state trooper was able to give him a short ride to cutdown on some of the distance. Word had apparently gotten out there was a walking dad who needed to make his daughter's wedding.

"He said, 'Sir, are you the one that's trying to get to your daughter's wedding?'" Jones told Good Morning America about the trooper arriving to give him a lift.

After nearly 30 miles, Jones finally made it to Johnson City where he had minutes to spare to shower and get to the church for the wedding ceremony.

The daring dad walked down the aisle with Elizabeth, who had no idea what her father had went through in the past 12 hours. Jones wanted the attention to be on her since it was her big day after all.

"He walked me down the aisle – it wasn't until the reception that he – explained the story of what he had gone through," Elizabeth told Good Morning America. "It was an emotional roller coaster for me because I love my dad very much."

