Hippo at Ohio Zoo Making Campaign to be Next Cadbury Bunny

There is an unexpected heavyweight contender for the title of the next Cadbury Bunny.

A hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has opened up her campaign to get national attention in the candy brand's advertising campaign.

How To Enter Bunny Tryouts

Cadbury, known for its chocolate eggs, holds its Bunny Tryouts competition every year around Easter. Animals are nominated for a chance to win a starring role in the following year's Bunny Tryouts commercials and $7,000.

This year, 32 semi-finalists will compete in a bracket-style competition where they will have a chance to win the popular vote. Entries are being accepted through social media.

Last year's winner was Crash, a one-eyed shelter cat who had broken his leg and jaw in an unfortunate accident.

Fiona Wants To Be A Bunny

Entering the competition this year is Fiona the hippo, who has a story worthy of a national platform.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Fiona was born six-weeks premature in 2017, weighing only 29 pounds at birth. Newborn hippos typically weigh 50 to 100 pounds when they enter the world.

Today, Fiona weighs more than 1,300 pounds. Her brother, Fritz, was born in 2022.

"After so many ups and downs and close calls she can now claim to be the smallest hippo every to survive," the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden said in its announcement touting Fiona's campaign to be the Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury is accepting nominations for the contest through Feb. 26. Voting for the head-to-head match-ups begins March 11.

