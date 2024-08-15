Exhausted Teachers Show Before and After First Day of School Looks in Viral Videos

It's a lot of work to get kids ready for the first day of school.

First, you have to secure all of their required supplies and maybe even some new clothes for the year. Then, you have to deal with a different schedule while getting them out the door at a reasonable time.

It can be a struggle for both the kids and parents. But teachers don't have it easy either.

Many of them have been working hard to prepare their classrooms for the first day of school. Once that day arrives, they are dealing with a room full of kids who are all experiencing the same first-day jitters and excitement.

This school year, teachers have been going viral after showing how they look before and after the first day of school.

'My Feet Are Killing Me'

TikTok user @misscarinab was trying to play it cool before her students arrived, but it was tough to hold back the nerves.

"I am very nervous," she says in the beginning of her before-and-after video.

Fast forward and we see her exhausted at the end of the day. And it was only a half-day, too,

"I haven't sat down all day. My feet are killing me."

'Miss Baldwin Went To War'

In Arizona, one school rounded up several teachers to show their before-and-after looks from the first day of school.

We are introduced to Mrs. Baldwin at the beginning of the video. She is calm, composed and ready to enrich her students' lives.

Moments later we see end-of-the-day Mrs. Baldwin who is laughing hysterically while her hair, which was once neatly styled is now up in a messy bun.

"Miss Baldwin went to WAR," one commenter said below the video.

The account said it plans to do follow-up videos to check in on Mrs. Baldwin to see how she is doing throughout the year. Hang in there, Mrs. Baldwin!

Wild About Learning In Georgia

Teachers at Athens Christian School in Athens, Georgia showed up to the first day of class all wearing matching shirts that said "wild about learning."

By the end of the day, it seems as though all of the teachers also matched when it came to their level of exhaustion. Well, except maybe first-grade teachers Izzy Stevenson who was having trouble even remembering what she was supposed to say for the video.

It's going to be a long year.

