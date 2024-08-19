Food and Drink Items That Are Highly Restricted or Banned in the US

Few things define a culture in the way its food does, and the United States is no different. Whether it's regional food traditions like collard greens and cornbread or the country's allegiance to boxed macaroni and cheese, the U.S. is a place of seemingly endless gastronomic choices and Indigenous and immigrant influences. However, some foods are practically impossible to find stateside, and that's because they've landed on the banned food list.

What foods are banned in the U.S. and why?

That's right, there are certain foods eaten throughout the world that simply aren't allowed in the States—often driven by concerns over health, safety, conservation, and controversial processing. Interestingly, some bans have been lifted or relaxed over time.

Foie gras

In California, the sale of foie gras, banned in 2004 (that went into effect in 2012) due to animal cruelty concerns, was temporarily lifted in 2015 before being reinstated, reflecting ongoing debates about ethics and gastronomy. In some cases, the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for keeping treats from crossing the border, but sometimes, food violates state laws or the court of public opinion.

Where in the U.S. are certain foods off-limits, and why?

Stacker compiled a list of foods and beverages banned across the entire country, by certain states, or in schools. In some cases, these bans have made it nearly impossible to find these foods in the U.S.—at least not in the form they're available throughout the rest of the world.

From creamy cheeses to junk food, these 35 foods aren't welcome in parts of the United States.

