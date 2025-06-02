Forever 21 Claims It ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’ After Reports of All Stores Closing

A once-popular mall clothing store claims it's sticking around following reports of all of its U.S. locations closing earlier this year.

What Happened To Forever 21?

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for clothing retailer Forever 21. Unfortunately, there's been more lows than highs in 2025.

It was first reported early in the year that Forever 21 was preparing to close at least 200 stores as it prepared to file for bankruptcy. The hope was that the chain would find a buyer for the remainder of its stores.

By mid-March, things looked even more dire. Without a buyer in place, it was reported that Forever 21 would close all 360 of its U.S. stores.

More than two months later, the story has changed for the better.

Forever 21 Issues Statement Regarding Chain's Future

In a somewhat unexpected move, Forever 21 took to social media over the weekend to share a message to its "Forever 21 Fam."

"We know there's been some buzz, and we want to clear things up," the chain wrote on its official Instagram account. "Forever 21 isn't going anywhere and we are still committed to bringing you the styles you love."

There was no indication in the post as to what Forever 21 will look like moving forward.

"Right now, we're evolving, refreshing and building what's next."

Why Clothing Chains Are Struggling To Survive

It's been tough for several clothing chains and department stores to keep up with cheaper alternatives coming from places like Shein and Temu.

In addition to the uncertainty at Forever 21, other stores, including Macy's, JCPenney, and Kohl's, have shuttered locations in 2025.

Here is a look at which big-name chains have already closed stores this year:

