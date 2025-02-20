Iconic Mall Fashion Store Ready to Close 200 Locations, It May Not Stop There

Yet another chain selling clothing, mostly in malls, is ready to say goodbye to more than half of its stores unless it is able to turn things around.

Fashion Chains Seeing Increased Competition From Cheaper Alternatives

Stores that carry a heavy inventory of fashion are having a difficult time trying to keep up while services are offering cheaper alternatives.

USA Today noted that both Chinese online discount retailers Shein and Temu are creating increased competition for chains in the U.S.

(KEEP SCROLLING FOR A FULL LIST OF CHAINS THAT HAVE CLOSED LOCATIONS IN 2025)

Department store chains have especially been hit hard in the first quarter of the year.

Kohl's started shedding some of its stores during the first weeks of 2025 with plans to close 27 "underperforming stores" and a fulfillment center before April. Macy's initial plans called for closing 50 stores by the end of January before the total was later bumped up to 65.

Last week, JCPenney was added to the list of chains closing locations with stores being shuttered in multiple states.

Forever 21 Considering Second Bankruptcy Filing AS Search For Buyer Continues Getty Images loading...

Forever 21 Could Close Hundreds Of Stores

The latest chain reportedly ready to move on from some of its stores is fashion retailer Forever 21.

According to BusinessOfFashion.com, at least 200 Forever 21 locations will close as the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy. And that all depends if the chain can find a buyer.

"If no qualified buyer emerges, they said, Forever 21 would liquidate the entirety of its approximately 350-store chain," the website reports.

Forever 21 Considering Second Bankruptcy Filing AS Search For Buyer Continues Getty Images loading...

Forever 21 got its start as a standalone store in California in 1984. The chain would later grow into more than 500 locations in the U.S. with another 300 stores spread throughout other countries.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll