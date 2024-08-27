15 Once-Beloved Foods in America That Have Faded Away

Similar to fashion trends and cultural entertainment, like film cameras or pedal pushers, food trends can also ebb and flow depending on Americans' ever-changing tastes, interests, and technological advancements only to fall out of favor. Cottage cheese was once a popular snack food in America (in the 1970s, the average American ate nearly 5 pounds of cottage cheese according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture).

Bowl of cottage cheese with spoon and fork Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

What Caused Cottage Cheese’s Decline and Resurgence?

Consumption declined in the 1980s due to the popularity of yogurt—only to slowly make a resurgence when Americans realized this high-protein food is incredibly versatile thanks to TikTok and Instagram social media influencers. Did you know you can use cottage cheese to make ice cream? Now, viral cottage cheese recipe hacks are shared widely across platforms.

Why Do Foods Disappear?

While there are foods that have a resurgence in popular culture, other foods that were once popular on tables across America have either dimmed in popularity or disappeared completely. As culinary tastes evolved towards simpler, more natural flavors, health consciousness grew, leading to a preference for less processed foods. Changes in grocery store offerings, preferences, restaurant cultural shifts (why visit a soda parlor when you have a McDonald's?), availability of ingredients, and even migrant bird laws (yes, you read that right) have all played a role in these particular foods losing popularity amongst Americans—reflecting broader societal changes in how and what we eat.

Goods on the supermarket shelf in long aisles Getty Images loading...

Which Foods Have Faded Away?

Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed, citing sources like the Smithsonian and various publication archives. Here are the popular foods we typically don't see Americans enjoy anymore, from the restaurants they dine at to the dishes they share at the table.

