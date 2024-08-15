8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed

Nostalgia has a funny way of playing tricks on your mind. It's like when you try to recall the lyrics to a song that you thought meant a lot to you. You're sure you know them by heart, but they vanish. Then you hear the chorus and it all comes rushing at you like a steam engine.

Was That Your Life or Was That TV?

Likewise, you might be convinced that a memory is your own, only to find yourself watching an old TV clip on the YouTube and realize it wasn’t you who got in trouble at school for pulling a stunt—it was Mike Seaver from Growing Pains.

There's no way this show existed. Right? Wrong.

The same thing happens with forgotten TV shows. I’ll be lying in bed, doing dishes, or listening to a podcast when, out of nowhere, a TV show I hadn’t thought about in ages pops into my head. At least, I think it was a real show. Cue the Google search, because my memory isn't what it used to be.

8 TV Shows Lost in Time

Recently, while compiling a list of the most iconic TV homes, I realized there are a ton of shows I hadn’t thought about in years. I started jotting them down, cross-referencing to figure out which ones I dreamed up and which ones actually existed.

For some of these shows, it’s a mystery why they didn’t make a bigger splash in pop culture. Others... well, it’s surprising anyone remembers them at all, including me.

Let’s dive into 8 TV shows you’ve probably totally forgotten about.

