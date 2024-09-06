A piece of professional wrestling history has landed on the market, and it's not cheap.

CTInsider.com is reporting the former home of World Wrestling Entertainment is up for sale in Stamford, Connecticut.

Why WWE Is Selling Its Headquarters

For nearly 30 years, WWE operated out of offices at 1241 East Main Street in Stamford, also known as Titan Towers. Even before merging under the TKO umbrella with mixed martial arts organization UFC last year, WWE had planned to relocated to a new location.

The move to downtown Stamford was made official later in 2023 with nearly 800 employees relocating. Earlier this year, WWE announced it had expanded to add a 30,000-square-foot production facility at their new address.

Meanwhile, CTInsider.com says the Titan Towers building remained vacant with WWE signage still on its exterior.

How To Buy The Former WWE Headquarters

The pervious WWE headquarters sits a couple miles west of downtown Stamford. A real estate listing on LoopNet.com doesn't shy away from mentioning the building "was formerly the world headquarters of WWE.

The six-story building spans a little more than 90,000 square feet. Potential buyers will find a rooftop patio, a large fitness center, cafeteria and a parking structure with more than 300 spaces.

The listing on LoopNet.com only contains exterior photos of the property.

Interestingly enough, much of the interior was featured in a 2020 match that featured wrestlers brawling up to the building's roof to secure a briefcase that gave them a title match. The spectacle, which was featured on WWE's annual Money In The Bank event, was moved to the office building due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A listing price has yet to be revealed. CTInsider.com was able to determine the building was appraised last year at $18 million.

The LoopNet.com listing is promoting the property, which currently has no tenants, as a releasing or redevelopment opportunity.