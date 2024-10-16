WATCH: These Genius Hacks Show We’ve Been Cutting Fruit All Wrong

Sometimes there's a right way and a wrong way to do something. And sometimes we think we've been doing something the right way, and find out later that there's actually a much better way to do it. This may be the latter.

Ok, so there are a ton of ways to slice a piece of fruit, and we all probably have our own way of doing it. But you may be surprised to discover that there are some tricks to fruit cutting that will make enjoying your produce so much easier. You've got to see these fruit cutting life hacks.

Best Ways to Cut Watermelon

Let's start with watermelon. Forget the basic triangle slices you grew up with, you can cut them into the perfect bite-size pieces or even sticks, so you don't get juice everywhere.

How to Cut a Pomegranate

No more struggling with trying to separate each seed over a bowl in the kitchen sink. Cut your pomegranate like this and you'll be able to enjoy in a jiff.

How to Cut a Kiwi

Don't worry about cutting the outside fuzz off of your kiwi. Follow this trick to peel it quick and dig in.

How to Cut a Strawberry

If you cut the leaves off the top of your strawberries, you're going to love this one. No more wasting those edges around the leaves. Use a straw instead.

How to Cut an Orange

You'll wish you knew this one earlier. If you cut off the ends of the orange, make a half slice down the middle, and then cut it into 3-4 slices for a quick and clean way to enjoy.

These hacks are bananas! You can them straight them straight to the kitchen, or your next dinner party. Enjoy!

