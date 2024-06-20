Comedy can quickly become outdated as styles, mannerisms, and references lose their appeal faster than ever. This rapid evolution often leaves some TV shows seeming outdated in no time at all.

That said, when you revisit some of the more popular recurring sketches from The Carol Burnett Show, it becomes clear very quickly that much of the humor holds up remarkably well.

'The Carol Burnett Show' Cast CBS

Masterful Performances and Cast Camaraderie

Although some references might be lost for the Gen Z and even millennial crowd, there's definitely an appeal to watching talented sketch comedians try to make each other "break," or laugh, during the performances.

The warmth and camaraderie resonating from the Carol Burnett Show cast keep the show's characters and sketches timelessly funny.

Conway Breaking Korman Tim Conway was famous for 'breaking' Harvey Korman (CBS)

While guest stars were always a highlight of the program, the core cast of the sketch comedy series was comprised of Carol Burnett, Harvey Korman, Tim Conway and Vicki Lawrence.

With Carol Burnett having a bit of a renaissance, particularly on the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale—at the age of 91!—we thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the characters from the popular sketch show that ran for 11 seasons from 1967-1978 and see if they still make us laugh.

Spoiler Alert: they did.

If you're interested in exploring more classic sketches from The Carol Burnett Show, you can delve deeper into the official Carol Burnett Show YouTube channel. All the clips featured below are available there for you to binge.

WATCH: 7 'Carol Burnett Show' Characters Who Still Make Us Laugh From Carol Burnett's surprisingly human Queen Elizabeth II to Tim Conway's lovable hard-of-hearing Mickey Hart, explore and enjoy some of the most enduring and hilariously timeless recurring characters from the legendary Carol Burnett Show.

