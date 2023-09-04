Pilot Dies Following Gender Reveal Plane Crash In Neighborhood

A plane that was part of a gender reveal in Mexico crashed leaving one dead over the weekend.

A video shared by Breaking Aviation News and Videos on X (formerly Twitter) shows the expecting mother and father in front of an illuminated "oh baby" sign and a crowd of family and friends.

Right before a confetti canon erupts showering the couple in pink to signify they'll have a baby girl, a plane makes its way into the frame. The nose of the plane sharply pulls up as it releases a pink cloud over the party.

Moments later, the plane appears to have an issue with one its wings as it spins in the air before darting back toward the ground.

According to the Daily Mail, the plane went down in a garden area just beyond the home hosting the party in San Pedro, Mexico. The pilot, 32-year-old Luis Angel, later died at a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported from the incident. A second video shows the plane nearly striking buildings as it begins its rapid descent.

A listing for the plane on the Aviation Safety Network website says the pilot was the only person onboard the plane, which is listed as a Piper PA-25 235 Pawnee.

The website lists that the plane "crashed after the left-hand wing failed after an emergency hopper release of (pink dyed) water during a gender reveal party."