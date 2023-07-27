A young man in Georgia got quite the surprise when a police officer was asked to remove him from a neighborhood.

According to a post on the Hapeville Police Department Facebook, Officer Colleran was dispatched after a caller allegedly asked for the boy to be removed from a residential area.

Once on the scene, Colleran reportedly learned the boy was going door-to-door inquiring about yard work. He was willing to mow lawns, trim hedges or pull weeds to save up enough money to buy a PlayStation gaming console.

"The young man was polite, respectful and truthful," the department shared on social media.

Hapeville Police Department via Facebook Hapeville Police Department via Facebook loading...

Colleran, who the department said is also a "gamer," got together with some of his friends to get the boy a new PlayStation.

In a video shared on Facebook, you see the officer open the back of his patrol car. The boy is overcome with emotion as he hugs Colleran.

The duo will likely be spending more time together. The post from the police department said Colleran and his friends also gave the young man a gift card for an online membership so they could play on the same team.

"I love seeing officers like this that actually take time to interact with the youth," Facebook user Nic Ridge commented on the video. "We need ore officers like this,"

Others were quick to commend the youngster on his work ethic.

"How wonderful to see a young boy go out and want to work for something he wants," Tiphanie Moore shared in the comments. "And how wonderful for the officers to see the goodness in him and help him along in his journey, to encourage him, and not beat him down."

Hapeville is approximately 10 miles south of Georgia.

