These Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Will be Gone For Good After This Year

You might need to stock up this year, because at least two Girl Scout flavors are about to be no more.

Girl Scouts Retiring Cookie Varieties

Cookie sales continue to be a massive annual fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of the USA. Each year, troops rely on cookie sales to help fund trips, projects and other activities.

Those who don't mind scarfing down a few boxes of cookies for a good cause rely on familiar flavors that will be available each year along with a few new ones introduced to the mix.

But some of those flavors have been disappearing in recent years.

In 2023, the Girl Scouts announced they would eliminate Raspberry Rally cookies from the following year's lineup. The announcement sent off a frenzy of sales that ended with boxes of Raspberry Rally cookies being resold for as much $200 on the secondary market.

Maybe the Girl Scouts were on to something when they created buzz around discontinued flavors, because they are ready to do it once again as they kickoff this year's cookie sales.

Girl Scouts Toast-Yay Cookies

Which Girl Scout Cookies Are Being Discontinued?

The Girl Scouts announced the start of their annual cookie drive on Tuesday with a press release touting their traditional flavors such as Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs along with details on how to get boxes directly from scouts or sent right to your door via online orders.

Tucked away in the release was an announcement about the elimination of two flavors that have been available in recent years.

"Fans of S'Mores and Toast-Yay cookies can get their hands on their favorite sweet treats for the last time by visiting a nearby cookie booth or reaching out to a Girl Scout their know for their individual Digital Cookie online sales link," the press release states.

Girl Scouts s'mores cookies

Both cookie varieties will be "retired" following the 2025 cookie sales much like the Raspberry Rally was removed following sales in 2023.

The Girl Scouts are already bracing for an increase in demand for both flavors saying the availability of S'Mores and Toast-Yay cookies "will vary depending on customer location."

