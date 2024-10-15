Google’s Bold Move Has Company Turning Toward Nuclear Energy

Nuclear power isn't exactly the first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions Google, but it might be in the near future.

The company announced this week it has made a landmark deal signing the "world's first corporate agreement to purchase nuclear energy from multiple small modular reactors."

Google Headquarters Getty Images loading...

What Is Google Doing With Nuclear Energy?

If you haven't used artificial intelligence (AI) in the past year, you've probably at least heard about it. From content creation to the food service industry, AI is becoming a useful tool to spark efficiency.

It hasn't come without its headaches. Misinformation, both intentionally created by the user and the AI, continues to be a key talking point as we head toward the General Election in November.

A basic explanation of AI would likely say it's a system that learns from data both existing on the internet and also inputted by users over time.

All of that data apparently needs A LOT of energy.

"The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers and driving national competitiveness and economic growth," Google said in an announcement shared on its blog, The Keyword.

Will Google Operate It's Own Nuclear Power Plants?

Google's plan to heavily rely on nuclear power to get its AI operations up and running also calls for the construction of nuclear power plants.

The Wall Street Journal reports "seven small nuclear-power reactors" will be constructed in the U.S.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Google will not, however, be operating the plants. The outlet reports Google will purchase power generated by the reactors which will be run by Kairos Power.

Financing for the construction of the seven nuclear-power reactors is being provided by Google as part of the deal. The company believes the move also will benefit local communities.

"Overall, this deal will enable up to 500MW of new 24/7 carbon-free power to U.S. electricity grids and help more communities benefit from clean and affordable nuclear power," Google said in its announcement.

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz