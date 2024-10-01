Graduating Seniors, Here’s a Hack to Get Free Swag From Brands

Graduating soon? There's a way you can get free swag from big businesses like Chick-fil-A.

Senior year is certainly something to celebrate. And as you approach graduation you'll be sending out graduation announcements to friends and family. You'll probably get back money and gifts. But what if you were to also get stuff from your favorite restaurants and stores? That'd be pretty sweet!

All you have to do is take a little extra time and send some graduation announcements to your favorite businesses too! You'd be surprised what you'd get back.

READ MORE: Essential Road Trip Hacks for Parents

Like this TikTok user who sent her graduation announcement to Chick-fil-A and got a box full of goodies back.

As you can see she got a cup, hat, socks, notebook + pens, a cute stuffed cow, and even a camera!

Raising Cane's also seems to be sending grads gifts.

And one user even got something from Tiffany & Co.!

That's not all either. Other TikTok videos show seniors getting swag from Portillo's, Not Your Mother's hair products, and more. So basically, if you have some of your favorite brands in mind that you'd love to get a little surprise from, just send them a graduation announcement. It doesn't hurt to try.

READ MORE: Budget-Friendly Tricks to Achieve High-End Home Decor

If you're a parent you probably wish you would have known about this hack when you were in school. Times have changed, and so have school lunches. Remember some of these delicacies that we used to get served?