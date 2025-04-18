Let's be real: grocery shopping is one of those things that everyone has to do. Sure, you might use a delivery service, you fancy-pants, but at one point or another, that trip to the grocery store has to happen.

Even If You Love Grocery Shopping, These Things Will Drive You Nuts

With prices on that seemingly never-ending climb up and up, we are already teetering on the edge as we enter the local food joint.

That said, for many of us with jam-packed schedules, grocery shopping is the closest thing to a social outing (sad but true), so when some wiseguy ruins the vibe with improper cart use, it's enough to send us on a rampage.

So, what are the biggest grocery shopping pet peeves? We checked some Reddit threads on the subject and combined with some old-fashioned in-person check-ins (checkouts?) with fellow grocery shopping fans, and this is what we came up with. Prepare to be triggered in Aisle 9.

5) When Carts Become Roadblocks

If you shop a lot, you might start thinking the store is your living room. Leaving your cart in the middle of the aisle, or even worse, right at the entrance to an aisle, is enough to make your fellow shoppers want to turn this into a game of bumper carts.

4) The “Excuse Me” Avoiders

Is there anything quite as bad as someone who decides to Indiana Jones their way into the bottom shelf while you're looking for an item? Sure, there are plenty of worse things in life, but in the moment, it feels pretty rude. A casual "excuse me" goes a long way.

3) Produce-Bruising Baggers

This one goes out to the grocery store employees: We know people are ruder than ever, but please don’t take it out on our tomatoes. And while it might seem like we want everything crammed into one bag, if there are two available, let’s balance things out a bit—no one wants to hear, “Sir, you’re leaving a trail of blueberries,” in the parking lot.

2) Express Lane Rule-Breakers

You can feel the sweat forming on your forehead. Just ahead of you in the express checkout line, someone is calmly unloading 84 items into the marked “10 or less” lane. And we don't mean 84 of the same thing, but two weeks' worth of groceries. You try not to make eye contact, but you know the second you do, you might just lose it.

1) The Cart Abandoners

Unlike #5, which is about temporarily ditching carts in store aisles, this one’s the cardinal sin: leaving your cart in the parking lot and speeding off like no one will notice. The thing is—we do notice, and we’ll be annoyed about it until we have to merge into traffic and focus on the next thing that drives us crazy.