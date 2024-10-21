Google Conjures Up 2024’s Top Halloween Costume Trends

The spooky season is upon us! As we creep closer to Halloween, it's time to make up your mind on what you want to dress up as (if you're dressing up.)

Costume choice is important, so if you're looking for some inspiration (or want to know what to avoid so yours is "unique") we've got you covered. Thanks to Google Frieghtgeist, we know what's trending this year.

What is Google Frightgeist?

Google Frightgeist uses Google Trends search data to analyze the top trending costumes of the year across the United States. Costume searches spike on Google every October, so the list is calculated based on "year over year comparing September 2024 to September 2023 search interest in the United States."

If you see a costume on this list, chances are you're going to see it pop up at your Halloween party, or your doorstep, this year too. Now that we've got all of the explaining out of the way, let's take a look at the popular Halloween costume trends for 2024.

2024's Top Halloween Costume Trends Here's a look at the top-trending Halloween costumes for 2024. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Clearly people are taking costume inspiration from Beetlejuice and Inside Out this year. No surprise since both of the popular films came out with sequels. Let's see how these compare to last year's trends.

Here's a look at last year's trendiest costumes.

Hottest Halloween Costume Trends of 2023 According to Google From spooky to spectacular, check out what Halloween costumes are trending in 2023. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Let's turn back time even more and take a look at some of the top Halloween costumes from all the way back in 1865 to today.