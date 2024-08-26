Halloween Decoration Sends Kid Flying in Fear in Hilarious Viral Video

He wasn't expecting this, and neither will you once you start watching the video.

A TikToker has shared a video of her son getting absolutely terrified after he thought a Halloween decoration wasn't operational.

Best Halloween 2024 Decoration?

Every Halloween seems to have a decoration or two that goes viral thanks to its creative design or for other hilarious reasons. Last year, it was the "my name is Lewis" talking pumpkin head man from Target.

This year, it just might be a demon that blasts in the air with a touch of a button. And by "blasts in the air," we mean rockets nearly through the roof of your local Halloween store.

TikTok user JennAsh1984 recently posted a video of her son in a seasonal Halloween store. We see him standing in front of a hooded creature with glowing eyes.

The boy steps on a target on the floor that also is a button connected to the decoration. He steps on it once and nothing happens. Surely the decoration isn't plugged in and is just for display purposes.

He waits a few seconds longer thinking nothing is going to happen when, BOOM, the glowing-eyed demon jettisons into the air. It's enough to send the boy flying down to the floor in fear as Mom can be heard laughing in the background.

"I don't want it," the boy bluntly says as he picks himself up.

Getting Scared And Going Viral

The video has amassed more than 37 million views in just four days.

"Taking your kid to the Halloween store has never been so funny," the TikToker wrote.

Those in the comments seem to agree. Krystal Allen was ready to take her family right away to see the flying demon.

"Kids get in the car, we're going to the Halloween store!" Allen commented.

Another commenter was ready for the store to take her money.

"That's so mean! How much is it and should I get 2?"

