New Christmas Trend Will Brighten Your Holiday (and Hallway)

These days people really go all out for the holidays. We see more (and bigger) Christmas trees than ever before, and decor galore. Despite it seeming a little much at times, you've got to admit, it is pretty to look at.

Thanks to social media, some trends have certainly developed too over the years. From angel tree toppers and multi-colored string lights to neutral Christmas ornaments and elegant candle lighting, this is just a small example of how things have evolved.

There are even some new traditions now, like Elf on the Shelf. If you're someone that really gets into the holidays, especially when it comes to trends and decor, you're going to LOVE this.

There's a new Christmas ceilings trend going around the internet where people are hanging lights and ornaments from their hallway ceilings to make their homes even more merry and bright. As you'll see in the video, it is pretty magical.

RELATED: Heartwarming Holiday Traditions to Start with Your Family

How to do Christmas ceiling lights?

It's pretty easy. You can buy clear, sticky command hangers to hang your lights from and put them in a zig zag pattern. Hang your string lights or buy battery-powered, remote control lights from Amazon, so you don't have to deal with hanging cords. That's it! Add some ornaments if you'd like for some more holiday cheer.

Try the trend out for yourself and add a little holiday to your hallway.

READ MORE: Hottest Christmas Toys Topping Kids' Wishlists in 2024

Looking for some fun new traditions to try with the family? Why not add some of these to your holiday celebrations?

10 Unique Holiday Traditions to Try If you're looking to start a fun, new tradition with your family, we've got some great ideas for you. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Speaking of new things to try, fast food chains are joining in on the fun too!