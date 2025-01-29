10 Adorable Heart-Shaped Foods Chain Restaurants Are Serving For Valentine&#8217;s Day

10 Adorable Heart-Shaped Foods Chain Restaurants Are Serving For Valentine’s Day

Portillo's/Canva

Nothing says I love you like a heart-shaped pizza.

OK, maybe you COULD show a little more love by throwing in some heart-shaped donuts.

More chain restaurants are leaning into Valentine's Day promotions even if they aren't exactly the first choice among those seeking fine dining options when celebrating.

Instead, they big-name chains are creating fun, heart-shaped versions of their menu items or offering completely different twists on fan favorites.

Bojangles/Canva
loading...

It isn't just about heart-shaped pizzas any more. Although, there are plenty of options for getting a special pie just for Valentine's Day.

READ MORE: 15 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised To Be Everywhere In 2025

This year, your favorite chain restaurants are stepping up with heart shaped meat, biscuits and more. Here is a look at 10 adorable heart-shaped offerings at big-name chain restaurants this Valentine's Day.

10 Heart-Shaped Foods Your Favorite Chain Restaurants Are Serving For Valentine's Day

Here is a look at 10 adorable heart-shaped offerings big-name chain restaurants are rolling out for Valentine's Day this year.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 45 Vintage Valentine's Day Cards That Will Transport You Back To Grade School

The vintage Valentine's Day cards will have you thinking about making a Valentine's box for your grade school classroom.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Valentine's Day, dunkin, Chick-Fil-A
Categories: News

More From WSBS 860AM