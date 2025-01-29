10 Adorable Heart-Shaped Foods Chain Restaurants Are Serving For Valentine’s Day
Nothing says I love you like a heart-shaped pizza.
OK, maybe you COULD show a little more love by throwing in some heart-shaped donuts.
More chain restaurants are leaning into Valentine's Day promotions even if they aren't exactly the first choice among those seeking fine dining options when celebrating.
Instead, they big-name chains are creating fun, heart-shaped versions of their menu items or offering completely different twists on fan favorites.
It isn't just about heart-shaped pizzas any more. Although, there are plenty of options for getting a special pie just for Valentine's Day.
READ MORE: 15 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised To Be Everywhere In 2025
This year, your favorite chain restaurants are stepping up with heart shaped meat, biscuits and more. Here is a look at 10 adorable heart-shaped offerings at big-name chain restaurants this Valentine's Day.
10 Heart-Shaped Foods Your Favorite Chain Restaurants Are Serving For Valentine's Day
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: 45 Vintage Valentine's Day Cards That Will Transport You Back To Grade School
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll