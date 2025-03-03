The first time going to a hibachi restaurant will always be the best.

It's all so fresh. You've never seen the flaming onion volcano or the chef flipping a shirt tail into his pocket.

Now, imagine what that experience would have been like through the eyes of a baby?

A new TikTok trend has parents sharing photos of their little ones' first time seeing giant flames shooting off hibachi grills.

Get Me Out Of Here

Little Ariana has no idea what is about to happen as she sits calmly at the dinner table. Moments later, we see her face light up from the flame at the table.

That's enough for Ariana to turn and try to get the heck out of there.

Better Than The iPad

This toddler's parents thought she needed an iPad to keep her distracted during dinner. Who needs an iPad when there is a giant table on fire in front of you?

Seriously, watch how this little girl stops what she is doing the minute the chef lights to oil.

He Doesn't Even Blink

The whole #hibachibaby trend isn't just about kids watching in horror.

Baby Madden tried his best to remain calm during his first hibachi dinner. In fact, he was so calm, he didn't even blink once.

Grandma Can't Believe It Either

Hey, it isn't just babies that are going viral for their hilarious hibachi reactions. Grandparents are also getting caught on video.

Watch as this grandma quietly enjoys her meal before the sudden whoosh of flames has her turning the other way.

Hold My Hand, Please

This dapper baby was trying so hard to act serious while at the dinner table while wearing his plaid shirt and khakis.

Maybe he was just reaching for the other person's hand to let them know everything is going to be OK.

Maybe give your baby a heads up the next time you decided to sit them at a flaming table.

