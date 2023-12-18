10 Facts About Holiday Spending That Will Make you Uncomfortable

Are you done shopping for the holidays? You might be after reading this.

You probably already noticed things cost a lot more this year. If you haven't noticed, where have you been the other 11 months of 2023?

Prices continue to increase on everything from toys to stocking stuffers to decorations. It all adds up leaving some buried under mountains of debt.

We took a deep dive into holiday spending to find out how everyone is planning to afford the holidays this year. Find out how many gifts parents are buying their kids or how many people are using credit cards to pay for gifts while still buried under debt from last year's Christmas.

