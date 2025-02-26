These Everyday Foods Grow in Mind-Blowing Ways You’d Never Expect

You might think you know where your food comes from, but do you?

This isn't another article about the local food movement. Nobody is getting shamed for eating blueberries in February here.

You'll Never Look at These Common Foods the Same Way Again

But do you know how your food grows? What does it look like before it lands on your plate or in your pantry? I'm pretty ashamed of how little I know about the food I eat every day.

TRY THIS: Liver and Onions, Anyone? 15 Dinner Dishes Nobody Makes Anymore

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

You may have enjoyed a piping hot cup of these vibrant berries this very morning. Do you know what they are?

Foods like chocolate, bananas and coffee are so readily available — and probably in your kitchen, or even right in front of you right now — but it's amazing how we can become so detached from something that is such an important part of our lives.

Cashew nut fruits Getty Images loading...

These bizarre-looking tree-grown seeds (you might think they are nuts) might just be your favorite trail mix ingredient. Keep scrolling to see if you guessed right.

Even people who consider themselves foodies might not know where a cashew actually comes from, how it’s grown, or what it even is. And to be honest, some of these foods are downright weird.

Brussels Sprouts Are Baby Cabbages, Right?

Take Brussels sprouts, for example. It’s only natural that, as a kid, you thought they were just tiny baby cabbages — they certainly look the part. But they’re not. Same family, different thing. As an adult, do you know that Brussels sprouts actually grow along a tall stalk?

Brussels sprout vegetable in the farm Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

You might have thought they were baby cabbages, but this hated-by-kids veggie looks like 12 plants in one.

For that matter, did you know that they are Brussels sprouts and not Brussel sprouts? You're welcome.

From a common pantry item that originates from a spring flower found in yards and gardens to a pesto ingredient that starts its journey in a pinecone, prepare for a litany of fun food facts and great cocktail party trivia.

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz