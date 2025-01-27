Eggs cost a lot, and it could stay that way for the near future.

Why Do Eggs Cost So Much?

If you've been closely following the price of eggs (hopefully you have better hobbies), you have noticed a steady increase in their price over the past several months. And while it become a political talking point, many experts point to one main factor driving up the cost of eggs.

Bird flu.

According to USA Today, bird flu has affected more than 136 million poultry across all 50 states since this time three years ago. Affected poultry means fewer chances to get eggs for retail.

The outlet found that the price of a dozen eggs in December alone saw a 36.8% increase over the previous year.

There may not be much relief in sight, either. USA Today also found the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting a 20% increase in the cost of eggs throughout 2025.

How To Make Eggs Last Longer

If you're going to spend all of that money on eggs, you'll probably want them to last, right? Try these tips for increasing how long eggs stay in your home after purchasing them at a store.

1. Eggs Can Spend Three To Five Weeks In the Refrigerator

According to the USDA, eggs can be safely store in your fridge for three to five weeks after they are first placed there.

"The 'sell by' date will usually expire during that length of time, but the eggs are perfectly safe to use," the USDA says on its website.

2. Don't Purchase Expired Eggs

Just because the "sell by" date passed in the store doesn't mean you should buy because they stay "good" in the fridge. The USDA recommends never buying eggs that are past their "sell by" or expiration date regardless of how long you think they'll be good in your refrigerator at home.

3. Set Your Refrigerator At 40 Degrees

There is an ideal temperature to keep your fridge if you want eggs to last longer. According to the USDA, your eggs should be stored in your refrigerator at 40 degrees or "slightly below."

"Leave them in the carton and place them in the coldest part of the refrigerator, not in the door," the USDA says on its website.

4. Hard Cooked Eggs Last A Week

Depending how you space out your egg usage, you could get yet another week out of that carton. Cooking may just buy you some more time.

According to USDA guidelines, eggs that are hard cooked can be safely stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.

