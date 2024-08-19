A brightly-lit super blue moon is ready to takeover the sky the next several nights.

And while you may have multiple chances to see it this time, you next opportunity isn't coming anytime soon.

Super Blue Moon Visible Over Istanbul Getty Images loading...

What Is A Super Blue Moon?

A super blue moon is actually two somewhat rare events happening simultaneously in the sky.

The supermoon portion of it, means the moon is going to look HUGE when you look up at the sky. NASA says this is from the moon being "at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full."

Let's get this out of the way: The moon unfortunately won't be blue. The name for this rare event has nothing to do with he color of the moon.

The "blue moon" portion of this rare event is just another term for when we experience two full moons in the name month. According to NASA, if you've ever seen the moon actually appear to be blue it's likely from smoke or dust particles blocking "red wavelengths of light." Without the red, we're left with a shade of blue.

Blue Supermoon Getty Images loading...

How Rare Is A Super Blue Moon?

Supermoons are somewhat common when it comes to rare skywatching opportunities. NASA says about 25 percent of all full moons end up being supermoons.

Blue moons, on the other hand, are a bit more rare. Only 3% of all full moons are technically blue moons since they need to occur multiple times in a given month.

With those odd, NASA predicts the next super blue moon to occur in January 2037. A second one will occur two months later in March 2037.

Los Angeles-based KABC noted the super blue moon will be one of several sky spectacles predicted for the coming months. The report claims a supermoon in September will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.

Supermoons are also set to appear in October and November this year.

