Rainbow fans are having a moment thanks to TikTok.

But before you hop on this latest trend, there are you few things you should know.

What Are Rainbow Fans?

It almost seems like a TikTok trend straight out of 2020 when everyone was bored, stuck in their houses while the world was shutdown for the pandemic

People are taking their electric fans, throwing some color on them to create a rainbow pinwheel effect and uploading videos of their creations.

Even though it may seem like a simple craft project on the surface, rainbow fan videos are racking up thousands of views.

How To Make a Rainbow Fan

You're going to need a fan and some colors. Either paint or markers will likely suffice for this one.

First, let's talk about the fan. The best versions that have popped up on TikTok use a plain, white fan as a base.

Start by unplugging your fan and then removing the plastic grate over the blade area.

Cover removed from white fan loomingblacklight via TikTok loading...

Once inside, clean any dust or gross debris off the blade.

Now, it is time to splash some color on this blades. You will want to make even stripes of each color on every blade.

IMPORTANT: Make sure the color stripes line-up from blade to blade and all follow the same pattern (more on that shortly)

Pattern progression of rainbow fan creation loomingblacklight via TikTok loading...

With your fan blades full of color, reattach the grating, plug in your fan and watch your rainbow pattern come to life.

What NOT To Do When Making A Rainbow Fan

Like any great TikTok trend, users are also getting plenty of views by share their Ls.

Rainbow fan fail videos tell the tale of those who tried to oversimplify a craft project that was already fairly simple.

One of the most viewed posts features an attempt at a rainbow fan that ended up as a gross brown spinning circle.

Yeah, maybe don't try to cut corners on this one. Take the time to paint the striped pattern on every blade to create a vibrant fan that will cool and keep you cool this summer.

