When You’ll Most Likely See Hummingbirds Outside Your Window This Year

Expect to see a lot more hummingbirds in the coming weeks as they start returning from their winter vacations.

What Happens To Hummingbirds During The Winter

Like a retiree escaping the cold weather of the north, most hummingbirds pack-up and head south for the winter.

Most fly from parts of North America to the sunny skies in the Caribbean, Mexico or South America. According to National Geographic, the rufous hummingbird is even known to make an annual trip from Alaska to Mexico making it the longest migration among all birds.

But it's not just about warm weather. The nectar hummingbirds crave just isn't around in the dead of winter when everything is well, dead.

When Are Humming Birds Coming Back?

For those anticipating the arrival of hummingbirds back at their feeders, your wait is almost over. AccuWeather recently published a breakdown of when hummingbirds would return to different parts of the continental United States.

Hummingbirds have already started to return in south Texas, Florida and parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Here is when other regions should expect to see hummingbirds again:

March 15-30: Central Texas, north Louisiana, north Alabama, north Georgia and South Carolina.

April 1-15: Oklahoma, Missouri, southern Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina.

April 15-30: Nebraska, Iowa, northern Illinois, northern Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

May 1-15: North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, most of Wisconsin, upper peninsula of Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts.

Areas to the west of the map are a little more difficult to predict due to varying climates and other factors that affect nectar availability.

