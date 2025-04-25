Jack in the Box Closing Even More Restaurants; Up to 200 Locations Targeted
Jack in the Box could potentially close hundreds of its restaurants as part of a new plan to reverse the company's performance.
Why Is Jack in the Box Closing?
The San Diego-based Jack in the Box has around 2,200 locations scattered throughout the U.S. The fast food chain serves a variety of items from burgers to tacos.
According to Chain Store Age, Jack in the Box is facing a similar battle as its competitors, who are struggling to push forward in the face of increasing operating costs
This year, we have already seen multiple chains cutting back on their portfolio of locations and some shutting down altogether:
- Red Robin is in the process of closing up to 70 locations
- TGI Fridays has closed multiple locations throughout the U.S. as it works through bankruptcy proceedings
- Tex-Mex chain On The Border closed nearly a third of its 150 restaurants and then filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
And while the situation isn't as dire for Jack in the Box, the chain is ready to move on from as many as 200 of its restaurants.
When Is Jack In The Box Closing?
Jack in the Box is currently targeting 150 to 200 restaurants as part of its closing plan.
Chain Store Age says the closings will be spread across two years. As many as 120 stores could potentially close in 2025, with the remainder of the closings happening in 2026.
Jack in the Box had previously closed six locations back in February. It is not clear at this time where the restaurants targeted for closure are located.
Additionally, the report also noted the company is looking to sell its Del Taco brand. According to Restaurant Dive, Jack in the Box purchased Del Taco in 2022 for $575 million, giving the company 2,800 restaurants across 25 states at that time.
