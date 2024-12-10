KFC is giving away vinyl records as a way to drum up business throughout the holiday season.

What Is On KFC's Vinyl Record?

Coming into 2024, vinyl record sales had been on an upswing even overtaking CDs for most sales at one point. Recent trends show the two might be nearly neck-and-neck once again, but that hasn't stopped KFC for using vinyl records to get people excited about its buckets of chicken.

In a social media-based promotion unveiled this week, the fried chicken chain announced it is giving away bucket toppers that double as playable vinyl records.

KFC Record KFC via Instagram

Each record contains a collection of Kentucky Fried Carols including "Jingle Bells," "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and "Deck The Halls."

"We transformed our iconic bucket to make the lid a playable record," KFC said in an Instagram post. "Set the holiday mood with Finger Lickin' Good food and music all at once."

According to KFC, the record is actually printed on paper lids like the ones you'd find on its buckets of chicken. The lids were then covered in a vinyl coating and etched to create the a playable record.

How To Get A KFC Record

The KFC bucket top records are extremely rare. For now, there are just 10 of them up for grabs as part of a contest on the KFC Canada Instagram account.

While the contest is only open to Canadian residents at this time, there is nothing saying this will never be available for KFC fans in the U.S.

The chain's restaurants in states are currently in the middle of a KFC teddy bear promotion with Build-A-Bear. Hopefully we'll get a crack at the chicken bucket records after that one has wrapped.

This is far from the first time a fast food restaurant as turned to records to create interest in its brand. In 1988, McDonald's famously printed 80 million flexi discs that customers could play for a chance to win $1 million.

