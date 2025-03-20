Kohl’s Axes Popular Service at Some Stores; How Will Amazon Customers Respond?

Depending on your shopping habits, you may soon have one less reason to go to a Kohl's store.

The department store chain continues to retool its strategy which has already included closing some locations.

Exterior of Kohl's store Getty Images loading...

What Happened To Kohl's?

The year got off to a rough start for Kohl's. The chain announced in early January that it would close 27 stores and a fulfillment center all before April.

The locations, according to Chain Store Age, were all said to be underperforming at the time of the announcement.

A department store shuttering locations has become a regular occurrence in the early part of 2025. So far this year, we've already had:

(NOTE: Full List Of Chains Closing Locations Follows Below)

With the Kohl's announcement also comes possible changes in its stores.

Kohl's Partnership With Amazon To Be Tested

The latest development within Kohl's involves the chain's longtime partnership with Amazon.

Back in 2017, Kohl's started accepting Amazon returns at select stores. The service became so widely used, it was later expanded to just about every location throughout the U.S.

Amazon Sortation Center Getty Images loading...

According to a new report from TheStreet.com, that partnership could be in jeopardy.

The website reports that Kohl's will stop accepting Amazon returns at some locations. The report states select stores in Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Missouri are being used as a "temporary test" to see if the service should be widely dropped.

"The fact that Kohl's is stopping Amazon returns at key locations is a pretty clear indication that the relationship has not been doing much for the department store's bottom line," TheStreet.com opines.

Kohl's currently operates more than 1,000 stores spread throughout every U.S. state except Hawaii. Here is a look at other chains that have closed locations this year:

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll