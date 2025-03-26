These Kohl’s Stores Are Closing For Good Before the End of the Week [Full List]

A wave of Kohl's stores are preparing to close for good this weekend as the company looks to shed underperforming locations.

Why Kohl's Is Closing Stores

Kohl's closing locations follows the pattern of other similar department stores in the first quarter of 2025.

Macy's shuttered as many as 65 underperforming stores to open the year. JCPenney wasn't hit quite as hard with store closings with a list of eight locations set to be shutdown.

Kohl's came into the year with more than 1,150 locations. In January, ChainStoreAge.com reported the chain would close as many as 27 underperforming stores and a fulfillment center before April.

Which Kohl's Stores Are Closing In 2025?

As we approach April, many of the Kohl's stores on the closing list have started winding down operations. The department store chain has noted on its website which locations will be closing as early as this weekend.

Those locations include:

Alabama

Spanish Fort: 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West: 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa: 5505 Balboa Ave., San Diego

Encinitas: 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont: 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View: 350 Showers Dr.

Napa: 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton: 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West: 1896 Arden Way, Sacramento

San Rafael: 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo: 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester: 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing: 6584 S Parker Rd., Aurora

Georgia

Duluth: 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise: 400 N Milwaukee St. − Saturday, March 29th

Illinois

Plainfield: 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill: 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd., West Dundee

Massachusetts

Stoughton: 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor: 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash: 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati): 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway: 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown: 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas: 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton: 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

