New Lamborghini Baby Stroller Comes With Eye-Popping Price Tag

Your baby deserves the best, but maybe not the most expensive.

A new stroller carrying the branding of one of the priciest luxury vehicles is turning heads for all the wrong reasons.

What Is The Lamborghini Stroller?

Auto companies lending their names to baby strollers is nothing new. The Jeep stroller, for example, is a popular option for parents that covet a sturdy transport for their little one while heading over rough terrain.

That's why it wasn't a total surprise to see Lamborghini with its own signature stroller.

Lamborghini stroller Silver Cross photo loading...

Lambos have always been seen as one of the ultimate luxury cars. OK, I might be a little biased since a photo of a bright red version of the car sat on the front of my Trapper Keeper in grade school.

Automobili Lamborghini recently teamed up with Silver Cross, a British nursery brand, to develop the stroller.

"A vision of luxury and legacy, designed for parents chasing the unexpected," Silver Cross says of the "super stroller" on its website.

The stroller, which mostly looks like a typical model from a distance, is actually made with Italian leather and contains what Silver Cross describes as "high performance automotive fabrics."

Lamborghini stroller side Silver Cross loading...

The Lamborghini logos can be found on the sides and handle of the stroller.

You're Not Ready To See The Price

The stroller isn't for parents on a budget (which is probably most parents with a newborn).

It's limited edition model with only 500 made by Silver Cross. There's even lettering on the footrest letting other parents know you own one of only 500.

Lamborghini Stroller Footrest Silver Cross photo loading...

Of course the Lamborghini branding helps drive up the cost, too. The average price of a new Lambo will set you back roughly $200,000 to $500,000.

If you can't afford that, maybe you'd be better off throwing down a meager $5,000 for the stroller version.

At least you'll save on gas.

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker