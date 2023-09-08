Upgrade Your Everyday with These Genius Life Hack Gadgets

We're back with more incredible life hacks. This time we're diving into some genius (sometimes excessive) inventions that will make your day-to-day way easier. Let's get to it.

Laundry Folding Machine

Finally! No more having to fold our own clothes. Just pop your items in this bad boy and viola! Perfectly folded garments that require no effort on your part. Laundry day just got a whole lot easier.

Shoe Cover Machine

If you're getting some work done on your house or having a party and don't want soiled shoes on your floors, this invention is for you. People just step into the little shoe-box sized machine and are instantly covered.

Fitted Sheet Helper

Never struggle with those annoying fitted sheets again. This nifty gadget will have that thing on in less than 20 seconds.

Burrito Bumper

This one is a bit unnecessary, but genius. Use the mess from your taco or burrito to fill the next one!

Self-Stirrer

Cooking just got a little faster, and your wrists are relieved.

Wine Pourer

When you're feeling extra lazy, and want a quick glass of wine, this is the gadget for you.

Charging Cord Organizer

This is a gadget everyone needs. No more tangled cords, or searching for the plug in. This magnetic holder keeps them all in one place

What gadget have you purchased that has made your life easier? Share it with us in the comments!

