You Can Get Mystery Food Bags from Top Local Eateries for Cheap

Do you like surprises? Well how about being surprised with a mystery bag of goodies from local eateries? Sounds amazing, right!? It's kind of like a secret DoorDash, but for cheap and with variety. Plus, you're saving food from going to waste. It's a win-win!

There this app called Too Good To Go and it credits itself as the world's largest surplus food marketplace. Their mission is to fight food waste and inspire others to too. Essentially, they take the perfectly good excess food from local stores, cafes, and restaurants and sell it to you for half price or less.

How does the Too Good To Go app work?

In the app, you'll get to choose a Surprise Bag from stores and restaurants close to you, then reserve your food and pay. Go to the shop when it's your pickup time to grab your grub, and enjoy!

What are Surprise Bags in Too Good To Go App?

They're exactly what they sound like--a surprise! Local shops will choose items to place in the bag you receive. It's a mystery to you until you pick it up and discover what's inside. Here's a glimpse at some of the things that could come in your surprise bag.

Where is Too Good To Go Available?

This app/program is live in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, Seattle, Miami, Portland, Providence, Dallas, Houston, San Diego, Sacramento, Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Tampa, Orlando, Denver, Phoenix, Detroit, Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

While it's not available everywhere, it's still having a positive impact in providing a solution to food waste. According to Recycle Track Systems, the world wastes around 2.5 billion tons of food every year, and the U.S. is the biggest culprit. We discard almost 60 million tons (120 billion pounds) a year--that's more than any other country. So, it's good that apps and programs like this are growing fast.

Not only do we get food from some of our favorite places for a steal, but we're rescuing good grub from the local trash container--yay us! Plus, businesses can still make a profit from food that would otherwise just go to waste. Give it a try near you and show us what you got.

