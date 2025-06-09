Photos On The Ground: Los Angeles Immigration Raids Spark Protests Involving Police Officers

Protests in Los Angeles continued throughout the weekend following the arrest of several people for immigration violations last Friday.

According to the Associated Press, more than 40 arrests were made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at multiple locations in the area. Protestors reportedly swarmed to the scene as ICE agents attempted to carry out their arrests.

As the situation continued throughout the weekend, more than 2,000 National Guard troops were sent to the area by President Donald Trump.

Here is an inside look at some of the scenes from the protests over the weekend:

