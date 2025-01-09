Live in a Mall? Peek Inside One City’s Mind-Blowing Solution for the Housing Crisis

The U.S. is grappling with significant housing challenges, including unaffordable home prices, a lack of available inventory, and, in many communities, a growing homelessness crisis.

Meanwhile, shopping malls have grown noticeably quieter. As more consumers shift to online shopping, the once-common trip to the mall has become increasingly rare.

Would You Live at the Mall?

As retail spaces sit empty, some developers and investors are exploring creative ways to breathe new life into these properties—and this is where the housing crisis comes into play.

In Providence, Rhode Island, you’ll find a fascinating example: The Arcade Providence, the oldest mall in America. While it doesn’t resemble the tropical plant-filled, pretzel-scented malls many of us grew up with, its historic architecture—reminiscent of an antique European train station—is at its core a mall, just maybe a bit ahead of its time.

The Arcade Providence is America's oldest mall, built in 1828. It now includes a mix of retail and residences.

In a recent CNBC profile, Amy Henlon gave a tour of her 250-square-foot apartment, part of a collection of what are referred to as "micro-lofts" now taking up what was empty space in the historic mall.

Pictured: Amy Henlon (left) standing just outside her 'micro-loft' on the promenade at the Arcade Providence. Shops are found one level below.

While you might think this is all a no-brainer, it does come with its challenges.

The Challenges of Mall-Living

Reconfiguring utilities in a space not meant for human habitation is expensive and in some cases impossible.

The door of Amy's apartment faces the interior center of the mall, and mimics an average American street. There are exterior windows on the opposite side of the space.

The existing structure of Arcade Providence did allow for windows in the micro-loft (one external, one internal facing the promenade) but a more traditional shopping mall would not be that easy to retrofit.

The space has a micro-kitchen with no open-flame appliances.

Add on to that the issue of permits. Amy notes that no open-flame cooking appliances are permitted, so you can forget about a gas range.

The Benefits of Mall-Living

There are advantages that might not seem so obvious, though. Places to buy food and relax, get your hair cut and other amenities are only steps away.

The Arcade Providence is an active mall, with shops and services located directly below Amy's living space.

In a city like Providence that experiences its fair share of Artic blasts, there's no need to go outside when the basics are under the same roof.

The CNBC segment notes that as of 2022, around 200 malls have plans to incorporate residential units. That said, these are likely more along the lines of building units in parking lots, creating a more village atmosphere.

Watch "What It's Like to Live in a Mall"

Check out the full CNBC segment, "What It's Like to Live in a Mall," below, and keep scrolling for a list of other exciting ways to repurpose empty retail spaces.

