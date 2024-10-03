McDonald’s New Chicken Big Mac Isn’t Really a ‘New’ Sandwich

McDonald's is adding a new sandwich to its menus around the U.S. next week, but if you've been paying attention you might have seen this one somewhere before.

What Is The New McDonald's Sandwich?

McDonald's has announced the Chicken Big Mac will be available at all U.S. locations for a limited time starting Oct. 10. The fast food chain calls it a "twist on the original Big Mac."

The traditional Big Mac is a burger with two all-beef patties, special sauce, pickle, lettuce, onion and cheese. The new version of the sandwich swaps out the beef for tempura-breaded chicken patties.

The original Big Mac was first introduced in 1968 and has been a McDonald's menu staple ever since that time. While the Chicken Big Mac may be new to some people, this is far from an official debut for the sandwich.

Chicken Big Mac McDonald's Press Photo loading...

Looking Back At The Chicken Big Mac

The Chicken Big Mac made its most recent appearance at a Los Angeles pop-up restaurant called McDonnell's, which really kind of looked like a McDonald's but with a different-but-similar name.

Food blog Eat This, Not That! called the effort "a mysterious pop-up eatery." Unsurprising to some, McDonald's fessed up to being behind the McDonnell's pop-up.

Even before that, the Chicken Big Mac had been gaining popularity. McDonald's CEO alluded to the fact the sandwich could be making an appearance sometime in 2024 in a recent TikTok post.

Some fast food aficionados had already become familiar with the Chicken Big Mac following its brief run at a McDonald's in Miami in 2022.

Outside of the U.S., the Chicken Big Mac has been making regular appearances on restaurant menus in various countries including the United Kingdom and Canada.

The Chicken Big Mac isn't the only sandwich McDonald's plans to widely add to menus before the end of 2024. It was announced last month that the chain for a new burger called the Big Arch.

LOOK: Inside McDonald's Failed Restaurant-Themed Hotel McDonald's launched its Golden Arch Hotel concept with a pair of locations in Switzerland in 2001. Rooms included arches over the headboards and showers that were visible from the bedroom. Both locations closed less than two years after they opened. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll