McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Was Inspired by This Surprising Breakfast Dish

One of McDonald's longest-running breakfast items was actually inspired by a rather surprising breakfast meal.

What's On An Egg McMuffin?

It seems like the Egg McMuffin has always been part of McDonald's menu. It's turned into a staple for the fast food chain much like the simple cheeseburger or even the Big Mac.

In reality, the first Egg McMuffin was sold in 1975.

For those who have never had the breakfast sandwich, it features a split English muffin with a slice of Canadian bacon, a fried egg and cheese in the middle. You can also swap out the Canadian bacon for sausage.

Egg McMuffin sits on a wrapper Getty Images loading...

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin, McDonald's is revealing details about where it actually came from.

How Was The Egg McMuffin Invented?

A McDonald's franchisee was actually responsible for the invention of the Egg McMuffin. According to press materials, Herb Peterson invented the breakfast sandwich at his McDonald's restaurant in Santa Barbara, California.

Peterson finally got the chance to present his newly created breakfast sandwich to McDonald's head honcho Ray Kroc.

"Herb Peterson invented the breakfast sandwich – presenting a concept to Ray Kroc to put a diner classic, Eggs Benedict, in the palm of your hand," McDonald's said. "The idea quickly revolutionized the way people enjoy breakfast on the go."

How McDonald's Is Celebrating The Egg McMuffin's 50th Birthday

With 2025 being the 50th anniversary of the nationwide debut of the Egg McMuffin, McDonald's has announced special promotions centered around the breakfast sandwich.

The fast food chain has marked March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day. App users will be able to get an Egg McMuffin or a Sausage Egg McMuffin for $1.

Sausage McMuffin McDonald's press photo loading...

Those using the app to order McDelivery March 3-30 will be offered a buy one, get one deal on Sausage McMuffins.

Additionally, McDonald's is also beefing up its breakfast offerings by now making its bagel sandwiches available nationwide.

