McDonald’s ‘Friends’ Adult Happy Meal Just Dropped, But It Won’t Be Easy to Get

McDonald's has released yet another version of its larger sized Happy Meals targeted toward adults, and this time they have a familiar tie-in to a popular TV show.

What Is In The 'Friends' Adult Happy Meal?

The new Friends Box has dropped at select McDonald's locations. The box is McDonald's latest attempt to woo adult customers to its restaurants by offering larger version of its popular kids Happy Meal.

The meals even come with a collectible item much like the kid version includes a toy. For example, an adult Happy Meal released last December included an updated version of McDonald's iconic McNugget Buddies toys.

The Friends Box celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 90s sitcom that made its NBC debut Sept. 22, 1994. Inside the box, fast food diners will find their choice of McDonald's sandwich, fries and a collectible character from the show.

Also introduced as part of the promotion is Monica's Marinara dipping sauce named after Courtney Cox's character on Friends.

How To Find 'Friends' Adult Happy Meals

For now, the Friends Box will be difficult for some people to find depending where they live.

According to Delish, the box is exclusively available to at McDonald's locations in Spain. The company has put a big marketing push behind the limited release including airing a commercial complete with Friends actor lookalikes.

For McDonald's and Friends fans in the U.S. who are not headed to Spain anytime soon, some of the collectibles have already started popping up on eBay.

A listing for the Phoebe collectible, the meal box and a Monic's Marinara sauce pack is currently going for $100 on the website. You also have the option of just getting the meal box for $40.

