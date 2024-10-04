Did You Know McDonald’s Happy Meal Boxes Are Actually Trays?

If you're like us, you're probably just coming to the realization that those McDonald's happy meals that you've seen a million times can actually turn into trays. Who knew!? We certainly didn't.

Yep, believe it or not, it's more than just a cute, little box. This tray transformation has been hiding in plain sight from us this entire time. It's mind-blowing. Especially after seeing how it's done, it's crazy we missed this.

How to Transform a McDonalds Happy Meal Into a Tray

It's super simple. Apparently, there's a tab around the lower middle section of the box. Just pull it all the way around and it'll separate into two pieces, leaving the bottom half an adorable little McTray.

Watch people discovering this genius hack below. Glad to see we're not the only ones.

It's just so satisfyingly simple. Again, how did we miss this!?

Speaking of satisfying, how about those McNuggets? Did you know that they weren't even going to be chicken at first? Crazy. Find out some other random facts about this fast food favorite.

