Wait, Is McDonald’s Really Charging $1,000 For Children’s Birthday Parties?

A recent social media posts created quite the stir among parents who were hoping to host their children's birthday party at their local McDonald's.

Several parents were led to believe they'd be charged as much as $1,000 for birthday parties thanks to a post from the fast food chain's Facebook.

McDonald's Birthday Party On Facebook

Thanks to Facebook now showing users a bunch of stuff in their newsfeed that they don't even follow, I was served a post from the McDonald's account that promoted kids birthday parties. I have kids and do go to McDonald's, so maybe Facebook's algorithm was on to something.

Nevertheless, I was a bit stunned when i saw an asking price of $990 to "give your children the best party of their life." The post blew up with comments from similarly confused parents.

I saved the post to show my wife later in the day, but it was no longer there when I went back to Facebook. A few users were able to grab screenshots from the post.

Yes, that is nearly $100 per child to get a Happy meal and a vanilla cone along with some party games.

How Much Do McDonald's Birthday Parties Really Cost?

McDonald's fans and concerned parents in the U.S. were not the only ones who were delivered the staggering birthday party news via Facebook. Users in Australia as saw similar information come across their newsfeed.

Yahoo Finance dove into the issue and found the post was intended for Facebook users in Trinidad and Tobago. Facebook owner Meta allows for businesses to target their posts to a audiences in specific locations.

Birthday cake and meal at McDonald's McDonalds/Canva loading...

Instead of users in Trinidad and Tobago just seeing the post, everyone was led to believe their local McDonald's was overcharging for kids' birthday parties.

As of April 8, the one Trinidad and Tobago dollar is equal to approximately 15 cents in U.S. currency. That would put the party closer to $146 for those in the states.

McDonald's recommends speaking with the manager at your nearest location to inquire about birthday party pricing and availability.

