McDonald's is set to debut two new meals themed after the hit animated Netflix movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Here's everything you'll want to know before trying to track down Rumi and the rest of HUNTR/X at your local McDonald's.

What is in the KPop Demon Hunters meals at McDonald's?

McDonald's is debuting two different meals as part of the promotion. The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal is a spicy saja muffin (sausage McMuffin topped with peppery Spicy Saja Sauce), hashbrowns and a drink.

saja boys meal items McDonald's press photo loading...

The HUNTR/X Meal includes chicken McNuggets, Ramyeon McShaker fries, Hunter Sauce (sweet chili) and Demon Sauce (purple spicy mustard).

huntrix meal from mcdonald's McDonald's press photo loading...

What are Ramyeon McShaker fries?

McShaker fries have been staple menu items for McDonald's in some countries outside the U.S. Each purchase includes a McShaker bag filled with seasoning that is applied when adding the fries.

The seasoning for this version includes tastes of soy, garlic and sesame.

Are these meals for kids?

It is important to note that the two meals are not being marketed as Happy Meals. The meals are being treated similarly to what McDonald's created for the promotion for A Minecraft Movie in 2025.

But that doesn't mean that a kid couldn't have them. Just be warned that there is some serious spice involved with each meal.

Does that mean no toys in the meals?

Consider this more of an adult version of the Happy Meal. Those who purchase either of the KPop Demon Hunters meals will receive collectible photo cards.

Scannable codes on each card unlock exclusive content and show which group, Saja Boys or HUNTR/X win the Battle for the Fans.

When will the meals be available?

March 31

In addition to the meals, McDonald's will also debut the Derpy McFlurry named after the Derpy Tiger character from K-Pop Demon Hunters. The dessert combines vanilla soft serve, berry "popping" pearls and wild berry sauce.

derpy mcflurry at mcdonald's McDonald's press photo loading...

The new dipping sauces sound intriguing. I mean, how often can you get purple mustard?

Here is a look back at 15 other fast food sauces we loved, but sadly disappeared.