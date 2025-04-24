McDonald’s to Make First Permanent Menu Change in Four Years; Here’s When It Happens

It was only a matter of time before McDonald's released their own version of chicken strips, as chains specializing in the menu item continue to expand.

McDonald's has announced the addition of McCrispy Strips to its menu.

What Are McCrispy Strips?

Raising Cane's is popping up just about everywhere. Taco Bell is bringing back its crispy chicken nuggets.

McDonald's is making its own move in the chicken wars of 2025 by offering McCrispy Strips at all locations sometime before May 5.

According to details released by the fast food giant, McCrispy Strips will be sod in three- and four-count options and will feature 100% white meat chicken that is coated with breading. The breading also will have a hint of black pepper flavor.

"The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable it was worth the wait," McDonald's chief marketing and customer experience officer Alussa Buetikofer said via press release.

McDonald's Adding Creamy Chili Dip

In addition to McCrispy Strips, McDonald's has announced the launch of a new dipping sauce called Creamy Chili Dip.

Specific ingredients for the chili dip, which is listed as "McCrispy Strip Dip" on its packaging, were not available at press time. McDonald's describes it as a "savory, sweet and tangy sauce."

The introduction of Creamy Chili Dip comes just weeks after McDonald's launched the fiery Nether Flame Sauce as part of a promotion for the recently-released A Minecraft Movie.

And while that sauce was a temporary offering, McDonald's says both the McCrispy Strips and the Creamy Chili Dip will be permanent menu items at its restaurants. The last addition to the chain's permanent menu was the Crispy Chicken Sandwich in 2021.

