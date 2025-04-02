I Tried McDonald’s New McNugget Sauce and My Mouth Feels Like It’s On Fire

The latest McNugget dipping sauce unveiled by McDonald's is not for the weak.

There are a few things you should know before trying this new flavor, which is unlike anything you've ever tasted from the chain.

What Is Nether Flame Sauce?

McDonald's released started a big promotion centered on the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, based on the popular video game.

It's a fairly big deal for the fast food giant with Happy Meal toys inspired by the movie, plus additional collectibles aimed at Gen. Z customers. Yes, big kids Happy Meal toys.

The campaign also includes the debut of Nether Flame Sauce, a new Chicken McNugget dipping sauce that is far and away one of the spiciest condiments ever released in the U.S. by McDonald's and probably a whole lot of other big-name chains.

The sauce is brings a whole lot of heat with a little bit of sweet. Its main ingredients include:

Chili peppers

Cayenne peppers

Garlic

Apricot

In my experience tasting the sauce, the first three ingredients were the most prominent.

How Hot Is Nether Flame Sauce?

I sampled the new Nether Flame Sauce with a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal. Knowing the sauce was part of a promotional tie-in for a kids movie, I had no problem taking a mighty scoop of it with my first McNugget.

This is where I realized the sauce's name is more than just a clever take on something from the Minecraft video game.

Sweat started to immediately bead on my forehead. My tongue felt like it was on fire well after two giant gulps of Coke.

Go ahead, call me weak or laugh at my inability to be able to take the heat. I had to tap out after only a few McNuggets.

Even after I was done with the sauce, the taste stuck with me. The garlic, the heat and that hint of sweet where there for another 15-20 minutes.

This is the type of sauce that will result in some of the best social media content featuring friends daring each other to try it. But it is NOT a sauce for kids.

And maybe its not a sauce for someone in their 40s either.

