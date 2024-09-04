McDonald's is about to give one of its menu staples a huge overhaul.

The fast food chain has announced major changes to its popular McFlurry ice cream treat.

McFlurry Cups To Change

The McFlurry was the 1995 creation of a McDonald's franchisee in Canada who started mixing together ice cream and candy. Customers fell in love with the concoction as it was widely adopted by U.S. locations two years later.

McDonald's continued to offer different candies and cookies to mix with the ice cream. At the same time, the chain also worked to improve how the dessert was served.

Just last year, for example, McDonald's moved away from the unique plastic McFlurry spoon that also doubled as a mixing instrument for employees. The elimination of the hollow spoon was done by McDonald's was a way to reduce single-use plastic in its restaurants.

Now, McDonald's is ready to make yet another change to the McFlurry. Later this month, locations will begin phasing out the McFlurry cups with plastic lids in favor of what McDonald's calls "a more environmentally friendly four flap cup."

The move, once again, is to help reduce waste. The new cups are already being used in Canada and Indonesia.

Smaller McFlurry Size

In addition to giving the McFlurry a new cup, McDonald's also is changing the sizes of its McFlurry.

Beginning next week, McDonald's will begin offering the Mini McFlurry. In details released by the fast food chain earlier today, the new size was described as "a mini serving of everyone's favorite sweet treat."

"Got a friend who always wants 'just one bite?' Instead of grabbing an extra spoon, you can grab them a Mini McFlurry of their own," McDonald's wrote in a press release announcing the change.

At this time, there have been no changes announced regarding the current size of the McFlurry. The Mini McFlurry will be offered in addition to the existing sizes.

