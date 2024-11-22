Everything McDonald’s Customers are Getting on Chain’s New Value Menu in 2025
McDonald's will give its menu a refresh early next year as it looks to win back those frustrated by rising prices.
Why McDonald's Prices Increased
Consternation over McDonald's prices has been going on as far back as the first few months of 2024. Social media posts have claimed everything from the chain jacking up the cost of breakfast items to reducing the portion sizes of other menu items.
While the latter has been debunked, McDonald's has since acknowledged its price increases.
"McDonald's overall, five-year price increases are closely connected to the increase of costs to run restaurants, which have gone up," the chain said in a statement earlier this year. "
At the same time, McDonald's President Joe Erlinger says the company has worked to "minimize the impact of price increases on our fans" by offering additional deals and promotions.
READ MORE: What It Means If You See A McDonald's With Black Arches
"That's why prices for many of our menu items have risen less than the rate of inflation – and remain well within the range of other quick service restaurants," Erlinger said in a letter to customers.
Now the fast food giant is ready to overhaul its menu in an attempt to offer customers additional ways to save cash.
What Is On McDonald's New Value Menu?
McDonald's announced this week that it plans to introduce McValue offerings that will include the opportunity to purchase multiples of some items at a reduced cost.
"McValue will include current fan-favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, exclusive in-app offers, and local food and drink deals – plus, a brand new buy one, add one for $1 offer on popular items for breakfast, lunch and dinner," McDonald's said in a press release.
McValue will include a menu of select items at full price with the opportunity to purchase a second one for $1.
McValue Breakfast will include:
- Sausage McMuffin
- Sausage Biscuit
- Sausage Burrito
- Hash Browns
McValue Lunch/Dinner will include:
- 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets
- Double Cheeseburger
- McChicken
- Small fries
The new value menu will debut at McDonald's locations on Jan. 7.
15 New Menu Items Coming to Fast Food Chains for Holidays
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
15 McDonald's Menu Items From Around The World You Can Try in The U.S.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll