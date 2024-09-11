What it Means if You See a McDonald’s With Dull Red Arches Instead of Yellow

Well, that's certainly something you don't see when cruising past a McDonald's.

One of the fast food chain's franchisees is using red arches instead of the traditional "golden" or yellow ones that are on just about every other of location across the world.

Does McDonald's Always Have Golden Arches?

Think about it: How many times have you seen a McDonald's without yellow arches?

They trademark "golden arches" are synonymous with the chain to the point they are just kind of expected to be there when you're driving down the road. McDonald's strives to keep things predictable as its menu is nearly identical at every one of its locations in the U.S., which also happen to all look alike for the most part.

It's the same strategy used by just about every chain restaurant and store. It plays off the customer's familiarity with the brand so they know what to expect when walking through the doors are pulling through the drive-thru.

Seeing a McDonald's without yellow arches is a fairly rare occurrence. Taste of Home was able to find only seven locations that did not have the golden arches attached to their buildings.

A couple of them have arches that are a color other than yellow while others are void of the iconic McDonald's logo all together.

Why Is There A McDonald's With Red Arches?

Only one McDonald's has stripped away the yellow on its arches in favor of dull red.

The chain's location at 2172 Sunset Boulevard in Rocklin, California has no yellow in sight on its exterior. In fact, the McDonald's signage sort of blends into the rest of the building's color scheme.

It's still a rather sharp looking building.

While McDonald's website doesn't explain why this one has red arches instead of yellow, it is safe to assume the color choice was likely influenced by local zoning laws or the surrounding buildings near the restaurant.

A McDonald's in Arizona, for example, has turquoise arches to help blend in with the nearby buildings and picturesque scenery. In Monterey, California, you'll find a McDonald's with black arches. Apparently the city frowns upon businesses with bright yellow signs.

According to online reviews, everything inside the California McDonald's with red arches is pretty much the same as you'd find at other locations. One reviewer on Google even ranks it among the "best."

"I was surprised when I walked in because it was one of the nicest McDonald's I have ever seen, and I've seen a few, but this one looks like they really take care of it," Nick Lyon said in his review.

If you're interested in seeing other unique McDonald's, check out the location in Downey, California. The retro-inspired restaurant is believed to be the world's oldest in operation after it opened in 1953.

It's sign even has a different mascot not featured at other McDonald's.

