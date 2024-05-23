Parades, remembrance ceremonies and get-togethers.

No matter where you're at across the U.S. on Memorial Day Weekend, you'll likely find at least one of those traditions honoring those how lost their lives serving in the U.S. military.

The origins of the what started as Decoration Day can be traced back to the end of the Civil War. It eventually turned into what we now call Memorial Day, which was made into a federal holiday in 1971.

Here is a look at how Americans have celebrated Memorial Day through the years while also honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

50 Stunning Photos of America Honoring Memorial Day Through The Years Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971. Here is a look at how Americans have celebrated through the years while also honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll