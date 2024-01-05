Michael Bolton has announced he is taking a break from touring after doctors recently discovered the singer had a brain tumor.

Bolton announced Friday on Facebook that the tumor was discovered just before the holidays. Immediate surgery was required.

The post said the surgery was a "success," and the Grammy Award-winner is now recuperating at home.

"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring," the 70-year-old Bolton reveled in the post. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

According to MichaelBolton.com, his next tour date was scheduled for Feb. 4 in Clearwater, Florida.

Bolton is a four-time Grammy nominee. He won for Best Male Pop Performance in 1990 for "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You" and again in 1992 for "When A Man Loves A Woman."

In addition to his music career, Bolton also has made several movie and TV appearances. He was a performer on The Masked Singer in 2023.

